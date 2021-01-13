  • Front1.jpg

    Front1.jpg

  • Front2.jpg

    Front2.jpg

  • Front3.jpg

    Front3.jpg

  • Front4.jpg

    Front4.jpg

  • Front5.jpg

    Front5.jpg

  • Front6.jpg

    Front6.jpg

Joomla gallery extension by joomlashine.com

Parishes and Mass Times

Easy to starts

On this site you will find Mass times and information about the parishes and clergy within our Archdiocese.

read more

Archbishop Tartaglia's Speeches

Forum Support

View Archbishop Tartaglia's speeches, letters and upcoming engagements for the month.  

read more

Donate

Great docs & support

You can now donate online to your Parish or Fund of choice within the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

donate now

Archbishop Philip RIP

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 00:00

Archbishop Philip RIP

It is with the greatest sorrow that we announce the death of our Archbishop.

The Archbishop of Glasgow, Philip Tartaglia, has died suddenly at his home in Glasgow. He was 70 years old.

Archbishop Tartaglia, who had served as Archbishop of Glasgow since 2012, had tested positive for COVID 19 shortly after Christmas and was self-isolating at home. The cause of death is not yet clear.

The Archbishop had served as leader of Scotland’s largest Catholic community since 2012.

The Pope’s Ambassador to Great Britain, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti has been informed.

It will be for Pope Francis to appoint a new Archbishop to succeed Archbishop Tartaglia, but until then the Archdiocese will be overseen by an administrator.

Please pray for the repose of the soul of Archbishop Philip, for his family and friends and people of the Archdiocese.

Philip Tartaglia was born at Glasgow on 11th January 1951. He is the eldest son of Guido and Annita Tartaglia and had three brothers and five sisters. After his primary schooling at St. Thomas’, Riddrie, he began his secondary education at St. Mungo’s Academy, Glasgow, before moving to the national junior seminary at St. Vincent’s College, Langbank and, later, St. Mary’s College, Blairs, Aberdeen. His ecclesiastical studies were completed at the Pontifical Scots College, and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.

He was ordained Priest by then-Archbishop Thomas Winning in the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Dennistoun on 30th June 1975. He then returned to Rome to study for his Doctorate in Sacred Theology.

On completing his Doctorate in 1980, he was appointed assistant priest at Our Lady of Lourdes, Cardonald, while at the same time becoming visiting lecturer at St. Peter’s College, Newlands, Glasgow.

A year later, he was appointed Lecturer at St. Peter’s College, Newlands, becoming Director of Studies in 1983. When Chesters College, Bearsden, opened in 1985 he was made Vice-Rector. In 1987 he was appointed Rector.

He served as Rector until 1993 when he was appointed to St. Patrick’s, Dumbarton, as Assistant Priest before being appointed Parish Priest of St. Mary’s, Duntocher in 1995. In 2004, the Bishops’ Conference appointed him Rector of the Pontifical Scots College, Rome.

On 13th September 2005, Pope Benedict XVI nominated him Bishop of Paisley. On 20 November 2005, he was ordained Bishop in St Mirin's Cathedral by Archbishop Mario Conti who he was to succeed as Archbishop of Glasgow

On 24th July 2012, Bishop Tartaglia was appointed Archbishop of Glasgow and was installed at St Andrew's Cathedral, Glasgow, on Saturday 8th September 2012, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

He died on January 13 2021, the Feast of St Mungo, the Patron Saint of Glasgow.

Rate this item
(10 votes)
Read 2389 times
Published in: Home

More in this category:

back to top

Archdiocese Twitter

Vatican News

Scottish Christian Internet Radio


Radioalba.org christian is sponsored by Glasgow Churches Together and by the music committee of the Archdiocese of Glasgow. We welcome contributions gladly and are particularly keen on promoting material from schools as we continue to develop our service to the community. Download the free Radio Alba app from iTunes.

Upcoming Events

No events

Flourish Newspaper

FlourishCover1

The award winning Flourish newspaper is the official full colour monthly newspaper for the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

Click here to visit the website

The Mungo Foundation

MungoOurMission

The Mungo Foundation is a leading independent provider organisation founded by the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

Click here to visit the website

Archdiocese of Glasgow Arts Project

AGAP

The Archdiocese of Glasgow Arts Project exists to help people explore, express and celebrate faith through the arts.

 Click here to visit the website.

Pastoral Care Fund

St-Nicholas

The Pastoral Care Trust/St Nicholas Care Fund was set up in 1992 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Archdiocese of Glasgow.

Click here for further information

Go to top